Jarren Duran finally received his long-awaited call up to Major League Baseball, but he wasn’t sure that was the case Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox recalled the outfielder from Triple-A Worcester and he is slated to be in the lineup throughout the series with the New York Yankees. Fans will need to wait at least another day, as Thursday’s series opening game between the two rivals was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the New York clubhouse.

Duran spoke to reporters ahead of the now-postponed game and walked us through just how he found out he was heading to MLB.

“(WooSox head coach) Billy (McMillon) called me into the office,” Duran said over Zoom. “Actually (hitting coach Bruce) Crabbe called me into Billy’s office after the game and that’s when he told me. And then he actually told me, he’s like, ‘yeah they opened up a spot on the Olympic roster for you.’ And I was like, ‘oh, awesome, cool.’ And then he goes, ‘oh but you can actually go to the big leagues if you want to do that, that can be a side job for you.'”

Duran was left off the upcoming Tokyo Olympics so he could be available to the Red Sox if they needed him.

Well, it looks like they wasted zero time, and it’s sure to be worth the wait to see what he can do for the Red Sox.