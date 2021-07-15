Jarren Duran Opens Up About Red Sox Call-Up: ‘It Hasn’t Hit Me Yet’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran will have to wait another day to make his Boston Red Sox debut as Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees was postponed amid positive COVID-19 tests from New York.

But perhaps the schedule adjustment will Duran some time to come to terms with the news.

The outfielder told reporters via Zoom (before Thursday’s game was postponed) that he hasn’t fully comprehended the roster move.

“I still don’t think it’s hit me yet,” he said. “Everybody keeps telling me ‘You seem a little too calm for being called up.’ I still feel it hasn’t hit me yet. Probably not until I see the Yankees across the way from us.”

The news of his impending arrival broke Wednesday, and Duran pretty much confirmed the report that night when he shared a congratulatory Instagram post from his girlfriend, Kylie Granno. Fans went wild on Twitter in the lead-up to his major-league debut.

But all of that was secondary for the star, who said the first person he called after he received the news was his father, Octavio Duran.

“The guy?s pushed me since I was little and he got me into baseball, so it only felt right to call him first,” he told reporters Thursday.