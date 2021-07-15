Jarren Duran Has Arrived, But Three Big Questions Remain For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The wait is over: Jarren Duran is in the big leagues.

So, what now?

Duran, a consensus top three prospect in the Red Sox farm system, reportedly will join Boston on Thursday when it begins a series in New York against the Yankees. The 24-year-old hit .270 with 15 homers and 12 stolen bases in 46 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

We know one thing for certain: Duran will play. Or, at least, he’ll be given consistent opportunities from the get-go. What he does with them will dictate how long he remains in the big leagues.

The Red Sox all season have insisted they would not rush Duran to the big leagues, and that they wanted to see growth at the plate and in the field from a player who recently overhauled his swing and is a former second baseman still learning the outfield.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said this during an early July appearance on NBC Sports Boston:

“I think it’s been a steady, upward trajectory for him in Worcester in terms of his comfort in the outfield, his jumps, his ability to read the ball off the bat, and all that adds up to making plays. We know he has the speed and the athleticism to make pretty much any play out there. You guys have seen it, it’s a high bar to be in our outfield right now, so we want to make sure that if he’s ready to come, then he’s ready to contribute there.