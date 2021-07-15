Latest Jarren Duran Instagram Seems To Confirm Promotion To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The time is now, it appears.

Jarren Duran has been tearing it up for Triple-A Worcester this year, but was out of the lineup Wednesday night with reports that the outfield prospect has been called up by the Boston Red Sox.

Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette first reported the news, adding that Duran could make his Major League Baseball debut against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Talk about a “welcome to the show” moment.

The team hasn’t confirmed the promotion, but Duran himself basically did on Instagram. The 24-year-old re-shared a congratulatory photo posted by his girlfriend, collegiate soccer player Kylie Granno, to his Instagram story.

“Beyond proud of you, so blessed to share this moment with you,” Granno captioned a photo of the couple with the hashtag ‘#totheshow.’

Read into that as you will.