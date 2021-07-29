NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the second consecutive summer, an injury has sidelined Jarrett Stidham early in training camp.

Stidham was not present at either of the Patriots’ first two camp practices and currently is on the active/physically unable to perform list. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Thursday morning that Stidham “will miss a little time,” explaining the team’s decision to claim quarterback Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

“We just thought it would be good to have another quarterback actively participating in camp,” Belichick said in his pre-practice news conference. “Jarrett Stidham will miss a little time, so we brought Jake in here.”

Stidham is dealing with a shoulder injury that could require surgery, according to a report Wednesday from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Last year, an early hip injury derailed his chances of replacing Tom Brady as New England’s starting quarterback.

Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots practice squad, was present at Thursday’s practice, joining fellow QBs Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Expect him to split scout-team reps with Hoyer while Newton and Jones compete for the starting job.

Stidham was viewed as a long shot to beat out Newton and Jones but impressed at times in spring practice.

The same 12 players who did not practice Wednesday were absent again Thursday: