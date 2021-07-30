Jaylen Brown Posts Emotional Tribute To Terrence Clarke After NBA Draft Selection

'You did it bro'

Terrence Clarke was remembered in many ways Thursday night.

The Dorchester, Mass. native was an honorary selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. Clarke was killed in a car accident in April. He attended the University of Kentucky and had declared for the draft shortly before the tragedy.

Clarke’s mother, sister and brother were in attendance during the emotional tribute.

Clarke was close to members of the Boston Celtics including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown took to Instagram shortly after Clarke’s selection to share an heart-wrenching message.

“You did it bro this the moment we all were waiting on all the hard work sleepless nights moments of doubt the family is proud of you !!,” the caption read. “You left your mark all over the world I’m blessed to have shared these moments with you .. love is forever ? the whole fam misses you Gavin and I was talking about you the other day we got your back ? WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU !! You did your thing kid p.s I appreciate you letting me get my lil vet tricks off lol love you bro ? #LLTC5.”

Clarke was 19 years old at the time of his death.

