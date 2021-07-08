NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum revealed earlier this week he chose to wear the No. 10 jersey in his first Olympics to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

On Thursday, the NBA shared footage of some Tokyo-bound stars donning their Team USA uniforms, and Tatum was featured in the video. The forward was all smiles as he debuted his new outfit:

Tatum has previously worn No. 10 when competing at the national level, the same stage on which Bryant chose to don the number. The Celtics star told reporters his jersey number feels more important this time around.

“With this being the first Olympics since we lost him, it holds that much more value,” he recently told reporters, per ESPN.com. “It’s not something I take lightly.”

Tatum, who has already earned the praise of Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich, may be in a position to do more than help bring home the gold in Tokyo. Having previously recruited Kemba Walker to Boston, Tatum may lean into the opportunity to try and bring his friend Bradley Beal to the Celtics.