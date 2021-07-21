NESN Logo Sign In

After quite the year, Jeff Teague is an NBA Champion.

The guard has been a journeyman in the second half of his career, with this last season split between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Fortunately for him, the trade worked out and resulted in the Bucks winning the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Perhaps former teammate Jayson Tatum had a little FOMO, but the Boston Celtics star made sure to reach out to Teague to congratulate him in what looks like the middle of a champagne celebration.

Tatum posted a screenshot of their FaceTime conversation to his Snapchat story:

“My boy Teague a champ!” Tatum’s caption read. “Congrats my dawg.”

Hopefully Tatum isn’t very far behind his former teammate. First, we’ll see if the Celtics wing can help Team USA win gold in Tokyo at the Olympics.