Jayson Tatum Describes ‘Toughest Part’ Of Tokyo Olympics Without Fans

Jayson Tatum is amid his second stint with Team USA, but this will be his first time playing in the Olympic Games.

The Boston Celtics star played with the men’s national team first in 2019 while participating in the FIBA World Cup, but a sprained ankle ended his stint early as the team finished seventh.

Now, on the world’s biggest stage for athletics, Tatum is excited to represent his country again.

“Not being able to play (in 2019) and watching it was tough,” Tatum told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “Watching your teammates play out there and not being able to help. Kind of the reason I really wanted to play this time is to try to get that revenge.”

There’s a few adjustments that come with playing international basketball, though, with Team USA having to get used to differences between FIBA rules and those of the NBA.

But the biggest difference will be off the court.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis still seriously impacting Japan, Tatum’s friends and family won’t be able to watch as he ties to earn the gold medal.