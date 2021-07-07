Jayson Tatum Happy To Have Al Horford Back As Member Of Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford is back with the Celtics after spending the last two NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

And Jayson Tatum certainly is happy about it.

Horford was part of the Kemba Walker trade in June. The big man adds a veteran presence to the roster and already is familiar with the organization.

Horford and Tatum were teammates during the 2018-19 season in which the C’s were bounced from the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum, who was named to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, spoke to the media Wednesday and was asked about reuniting with Horford.

“Kemba, that’s my man,” Tatum told reporters after Team USA practice. “… I wish nothing but the best for him, wherever he goes. I’m happy to have Al back. He looked better in green anyway.”

The Celtics already have undergone a slew of changes with a new head coach, president of basketball operations and a reported new assistant coach. And majority owner Wyc Grousbeck believes the team is just getting started.