Jayson Tatum Reacts To His Jersey Being Among NBA’s Most Popular

Jayson Tatum is on a fast track to becoming one of the NBA’s best players.

The Celtics superstar, despite only having four seasons under his belt, appears to already be among the league’s most popular.

The NBA on Wednesday released its list of the top 15 most popular jerseys. Tatum came in at No. 5, trailing only LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Luca Doncic, respectively.

Of course, Tatum could not have achieved this without significant support from the fans. The two-time All-Star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to thank his supporters.

As the NBA inches toward the start of the offseason, Tatum won’t put his Celtics jersey back on until the fall. In the meantime, the 23-year-old will be rocking Team USA threads.

