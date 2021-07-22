Jayson Tatum Ribs Ime Udoka After Practice Drill With New Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka didn’t have to wait until the start of Celtics training camp to get to work with the best player on his team.

Udoka and Jayson Tatum both are in Tokyo as members of the United States men’s basketball team for the 2020 Olympics. Cameras apparently spotted Tatum and Udoka working together after Thursday’s practice in some spirited, competitive drills.

Well, maybe not too competitive, as Tatum afterward informed the media he got the best of his new head coach.

“Yeah, he was trying to guard me. He didn’t have too much luck,” Tatum told reporters, per a clip shared by Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “We were just getting some extra work in after practice, putting me through some drills, get some extra shots up.”

Team USA will be hoping France has no luck defending Tatum on Friday when the Americans kick off pool play.