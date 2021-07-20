J.D. Martinez Offers Humorous Response To Alex Cora’s Lineup Tweak

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Monday’s game how he was tweaking the Boston lineup to benefit both J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers.

It ended up helping more than just those two players Monday, however, as the Red Sox had five players hit home runs and seven players record hits in a 13-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Martinez, who batted fifth Monday, responded with a four-hit night in which he scored two runs with one walk. He also offered a humorous response when asked about Cora’s decision to change the lineup.

“He kind of looks like a genius tonight,” J.D. Martinez told Jahmai Webster on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We were all joking about it in the dugout like, ‘Alex pulled out his crystal ball for this one.’ “

Martinez said Cora told him about the change on the plane ride to Buffalo on Sunday. He was more than happy to do so, telling Webster he would do whatever the Red Sox needed to win.

His four hits went a long way in that, too.

“I felt good. I felt like I was on time,” Martinez said. “I felt like I was in a good rhythm and my timing was really good on the pitcher. I just felt comfortable in there.”