NESN Logo Sign In

Jonathan Araúz returned to the major leagues Friday with an important task — fill in for Rafael Devers at third base in the first game of a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays that has first place in the American League East at stake.

And while the Red Sox fell 7-3 Friday, Araúz understood the assignment. In his fifth game of the season with Boston, Araúz went 2-for-3 with a walk, joining Christian Vázquez and Xander Bogaerts as the only Red Sox players to log more than one hit.

“Great game yesterday, not only offensively but defensively. That was good to see,” Cora said. “He put good at-bats yesterday so just throw him out there again today. Hopefully he can work the strike zone the way he did yesterday and put good at-bats.”

Cora also said the switch-hitter, who turns 23 on Monday, has the opportunity to blossom defensively with a more aggressive approach.

“Defensively, we know what he can do. It’s just a matter of him to get locked in in the game. Sometimes he’s too relaxed and he makes errors. It’s not lack of effort, but I think it’s kind of like he knows that he’s that good and he relaxes a little bit. But you saw him yesterday. All the plays he made at third base, they were great.”

Araúz is 4-for-14 with a double, two runs and one RBI through five outings with the Red Sox this season. In 25 games last year, he hit .250 with two doubles, a homer and nine RBIs. He was recalled on Friday from Triple-A Worcester, where he hit .224 through 55 games in 2021 and committed five errors in the field.

Cora liked what he saw from him Friday, though, as he got the start at second base Saturday.