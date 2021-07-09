CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones Selected For WNBA 3-Point Contest

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones was one of four players selected to the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest (obviously.)

The Connecticut Sun forward, who will take her rightful place alongside three of the league’s top guards, entered Friday’s game against the Atlanta Dream shooting 44.8 percent from deep. That’s the second-highest among her competitors. Sami Whitcomb of the New York Liberty leads the competition with a 45.7 completion percentage from three.

As for the other selections, their success from beyond the arc is noticeably below that of Whitcomb and Jones. The Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley is shooting 39.2 percent from three. Jewell Lloyd (Seattle Storm) has made 37.1 percent of attempts.

The 6-foot-6 Jones also will participate in the 2021 All-Star Game, her third such appearance. The 27-year-old is a force everywhere on the court with a league-leading 10.2 rebounds per game to go with an average of 21.1 points. A two-time rebounding leader and the 2018 Sixth Woman of the Year, Jones is making a legitimate case to earn her first MVP selection.

No player in WNBA history has ever finished the season averaging at least 21+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 2+ assists per game.



Jonquel is currently averaging:

21.1 points

10.2 rebounds

3.1 assists



She could become the first to ever do it. #BornForThis pic.twitter.com/SKpE73zEdU — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 6, 2021

Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones also will represent Connecticut when the league’s All-Stars face off against Team USA. The All-Star Game will be played July 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and the 3-Point Contest will take place at halftime.