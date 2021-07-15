NESN Logo Sign In

Entering the WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday, members of the Connecticut Sun saw the showcase as an opportunity to prepare the USA Basketball roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

And with the help of Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, they did just that, with Team WNBA defeating Team USA 93-85.

Jonquel Jones, the odds-on favorite for MVP, had a double-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, a block and three steals.

Folks, she really does it all. pic.twitter.com/q16bzh1qgM — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 15, 2021

Jonquel Jones shot 57.1 percent from deep, which helped her warm up for halftime, where she lit up the 3-point contest. She came in second place after an absurd 26 points in the first round. This shot was so smooth.

JONQUEL JONES WENT OFF ?



27pts for the 1st round ? pic.twitter.com/njytVWTPzq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2021

WE GAVE BREEZY THE CAMERA AND SHE CAPTURED IT ALL. THE ENDING IS AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/CG4BMOkrWQ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 15, 2021

Is that Jonquel Jones or Kevin Durant?

Bonner started alongside Jonquel Jones, making her fourth All-Star appearance, had a balanced six points, four rebounds, an assist and a block with some tough shots.

DEWANNA DOWN THE LANE FOR ?? pic.twitter.com/SEYrsH7Lv8 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 14, 2021

Brionna Jones, making the All-Star Team for the first time in her career, played great defense in the post against some of the league’s best players, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and a steal off the bench.

And check out that Connecticut chemistry.

ADINJECT1

All in all, we feel some type of way that Jonquel Jones didn’t win MVP or the 3-point shooting contest. Still, we have a feeling she just got a lot more popular, and deservingly so.