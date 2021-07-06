Josh Taylor On Cusp Of Breaking Significant Red Sox Reliever Record

Taylor has been untouchable for over two months

by

Josh Taylor, seemingly against all odds, has become one of the most electric relievers in baseball.

And he’s in the midst of one of the greatest stretches ever put together by a Red Sox relief pitcher.

Taylor on Monday twirled 1 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out two, in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The lefty now has fired a whopping 26 consecutive scoreless appearances, good for second-most in Red Sox history.

Next up? Koji Uehara, who posted 27 consecutive scoreless appearances during the 2013 season.

Taylor gave up a combined six earned runs over his first three outings this season. He wasn’t scored on in his next four appearances but gave up two runs on April 21 and another run on April 24.

Since then, he’s posted a 0.00 ERA, .149 opponent’s batting average and 28 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.

Taylor and the Red Sox will face the Angels on Tuesday in the middle game of their three-game series.

More Baseball:

VA Hero Of The Week | Nathan Eovaldi Heading To All-Star Game

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez
Previous Article

Alex Cora Credits Unsung Performer In Red Sox’s Outfield Assist Flurry
Boston Red Sox Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Next Article

VA Hero Of The Week | Nathan Eovaldi Heading To All-Star Game

Picked For You

Related