Josh Taylor On Cusp Of Breaking Significant Red Sox Reliever Record

Josh Taylor, seemingly against all odds, has become one of the most electric relievers in baseball.

And he’s in the midst of one of the greatest stretches ever put together by a Red Sox relief pitcher.

Taylor on Monday twirled 1 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out two, in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The lefty now has fired a whopping 26 consecutive scoreless appearances, good for second-most in Red Sox history.

Next up? Koji Uehara, who posted 27 consecutive scoreless appearances during the 2013 season.

Most consecutive scoreless appearances by Red Sox (all time):



1. Koji Uehara ? 27 (2013)

2. Josh Taylor ? 26 (2021)

3. Daniel Bard ? 25 (2011) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 6, 2021

Taylor gave up a combined six earned runs over his first three outings this season. He wasn’t scored on in his next four appearances but gave up two runs on April 21 and another run on April 24.

Since then, he’s posted a 0.00 ERA, .149 opponent’s batting average and 28 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.