There’s another Bledsoe hoping to make himself known in Foxboro.

Joshuah Bledsoe, who was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) in this year’s draft, is working his way back from wrist surgery stemming from an injury he sustained in the Senior Bowl.

But the Missouri product should be a legitimate candidate to pitch in as part of a loaded group at safety. At least, that’s what his college coach, Eli Drinkwitz, told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“The Patriots got a steal with Josh. He?s way more athletic than people give him credit for,” he told Howe. “He?s versatile. He?s got a lot of value.”

Bledsoe played in 43 games across four seasons at Missouri and finished with 130 tackles and was the leading pass defender for the Tigers in 2019 and 2020. Beyond that, the Patriots had limited knowledge to work off.

The injury prevented Bledsoe from participating in pro day. Even after draft night, he wasn’t a full participant in minicamp.

Howe reported Bledsoe worked through “positional drills and walkthroughs” but had to sit out during competitive action earlier this month. But he hinted at a return for the Houston native in time for training camp.