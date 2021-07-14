Julian Edelman Once Dropped Mic In Response To Cassius Marsh

NESN Logo Sign In

Cassius Marsh, as he’s made abundantly clear over the past few years, did not enjoy himself over the course of his brief Patriots tenure.

Julian Edelman couldn’t relate.

Marsh created quite a media storm upon departing New England by trashing the Patriots’ way of going about their business. Edelman had no time for these remarks, and bluntly issued a reminder to his Pats teammates amid the “no fun” saga.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, who served on New England’s coaching staff for eight seasons, recently appeared on The Ringer’s “Flying Coach” podcast and explained how Edelman responded to Marsh’s comments.

“When we came out of that whole deal in 2017 where it was like … ‘It’s not fun, it’s this, it’s that’ … there was a white grease board on the wall (at Gillette Stadium), and it was blank,” Judge told hosts Sean McVay and Peter Schrager, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

“He walked in and wrote in the middle of the board, ‘Winning is fun.’ And it was something everyone read as they walked in every day.

” … He kind of spread the message to the entire team of, ‘Hey guys, you want to have fun? Winning is fun. We do everything we can to win here.’ “