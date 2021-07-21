Julian Edelman Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo After Bucks Win NBA Title

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman, like so many, is in awe of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The New England Patriots receiver took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to praise the Bucks star, who dropped 50 points Tuesday night in Milwaukee’s NBA Finals-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo, who after the claim discussed winning a title without forming or joining a “superteam,” delivered a title to the team that drafted him, despite many ups and downs.

And that is what Edelman, a Patriot for his entire career, is most impressed by.

“Nothing but respect for this kid,” he tweeted. “Stayed home and delivered the hardware. Congrats.”

By the way: Antetokounmpo still is just 26 years old, and last December signed a five-year contract extension.

Good luck, Eastern Conference.