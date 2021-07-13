Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady Trolling Him In Video From Montana

'This feels like an attack'

by

Tom Brady had some fun Tuesday at the expense of a few former teammates, including Julian Edelman.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a video of himself at his Montana escape throwing passes to three kids, including at least one of his sons. It’s hard to tell.

Anyway, Brady in the clip, as well as in the tweet, identified the three as Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola — a lighthearted jab.

Here’s Edelman’s response:

Hey, considering some of the catches Edelman made as Brady’s teammate, we’d feel offended, too.

Edelman retired a few months ago and seemingly has no intention of reversing that decision. Brady, on the other hand, is gearing up for a run a potential eighth Lombardi Trophy.

More Football:

Cassius Marsh Once Again Takes Aim At Patriots, How They Treat Players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Previous Article

Peyton Manning Hopes Aaron Rodgers Plays For This Team In 2021 Season
Former New England Patriots linebacker Cassius Marsh
Next Article

Cassius Marsh Once Again Takes Aim At Patriots, How They Treat Players

Picked For You

Related