Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady Trolling Him In Video From Montana

Tom Brady had some fun Tuesday at the expense of a few former teammates, including Julian Edelman.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a video of himself at his Montana escape throwing passes to three kids, including at least one of his sons. It’s hard to tell.

Anyway, Brady in the clip, as well as in the tweet, identified the three as Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola — a lighthearted jab.

Here’s Edelman’s response:

This feels like an attack https://t.co/NzODYGhCmc — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 13, 2021

Hey, considering some of the catches Edelman made as Brady’s teammate, we’d feel offended, too.

Edelman retired a few months ago and seemingly has no intention of reversing that decision. Brady, on the other hand, is gearing up for a run a potential eighth Lombardi Trophy.