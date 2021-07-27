NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne hasn’t been in New England long, but he’s adopted his new team’s “do your job” mantra.

And in addition to his role as wide receiver, he’s taken another responsibility on to publicly recruit to the Patriots.

His first target? Chandler Jones.

Jones, a former Patriot defensive end, is rumored to have requested a trade from the Cardinals. The All-Pro pass rusher has spent the last five seasons with Arizona, missing much of 2020 after a season-ending bicep injury, but reportedly is unhappy with his contract and future with the team.

Bourne has an alternative for him.

“Come back,” Bourne wrote in a caption on his Instagram Story over a pitcher of Jones following the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory.

Of course, it came with eyeball emojis.