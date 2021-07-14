Kevan Miller Was Perfect Bruin In Number Of Ways

NESN Logo Sign In

The way the 2021 season went for Kevan Miller was in some ways emblematic of his NHL experience altogether. It was improbable that he even played in the NHL, and the campaign was loaded with hurdles, but he found a way to be a difference-maker.

Miller on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NHL. He’ll finish his career with 352 regular season games across seven seasons, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Not bad for a Los Angeles native who played his college hockey at Vermont and went undrafted.

The fact that Miller ultimately did have a successful NHL career is what, in many ways, made him the type of player that Bruins fans gravitate towards. There, of course, was the willingness to fight and police the ice, but he also was your prototypical “does all the little things” right, “blue-collar” type of player that had little trouble ingratiating himself with Bruins fans. He was adored by his teammates, and regardless of what the numbers said, the Bruins, especially this past season, looked better when he was available.

The fact that he even played this season was incredible after the myriad issues and countless surgeries on his knee. His announcement Wednesday very well could have come two years ago, but the fact that he got himself to a place where he could compete and be a difference-maker this season, after missing so much time, was nothing short of stunning.

It was time, though. You could tell that his knee wasn’t going to be able to continue on the NHL grind much longer, and his 2021 season effectively ended with a concussion from a high Dmitry Orlov hit. He will be 34 shortly after the upcoming season starts, and the timing just made sense for a clean break.

When we reflect back on this current era of Bruins hockey, Miller won’t be the first player to jump to mind. It seems like he’s perfectly fine with that, but there’s no disputing that while he might not carry as much name recognition as some of his teammates, he was a big part in shaping the identity of the Bruins.