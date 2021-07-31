Kevin Durant Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Olympic Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum took over Saturday in a Team USA Olympic victory over the Czech Republic.

Kevin Durant thinks we’re going to see a lot more of that.

Tatum has had a fairly nondescript showing in the exhibitions leading up to the Olympics as well as in Tokyo itself. That resulted in him losing his starting job, but he bounced back in a big way Saturday with a 27-point showing, with 15 points coming off 3-pointers.

All the while, Durant was breaking the Team USA scoring record. That’s an impressive feat, but one he doesn’t believe will last.

Kevin Durant on setting the US Olympic record for points scored – "This guy next to me will be the next one." The guy next to him is Jayson Tatum. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 31, 2021

A bold prediction to be sure, but certainly one that could come to pass. Tatum only is 23, so he very well might have three — maybe four — more Olympic appearances to his name by the time he calls it a career.

Tatum, Durant and the rest of Team USA now will head to the knockout round.