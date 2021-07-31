Kevin Durant Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Olympic Prediction

Jayson Tatum took over Saturday in a Team USA Olympic victory over the Czech Republic.
Kevin Durant thinks we’re going to see a lot more of that.
Tatum has had a fairly nondescript showing in the exhibitions leading up to the Olympics as well as in Tokyo itself. That resulted in him losing his starting job, but he bounced back in a big way Saturday with a 27-point showing, with 15 points coming off 3-pointers.
All the while, Durant was breaking the Team USA scoring record. That’s an impressive feat, but one he doesn’t believe will last.
A bold prediction to be sure, but certainly one that could come to pass. Tatum only is 23, so he very well might have three — maybe four — more Olympic appearances to his name by the time he calls it a career.
Tatum, Durant and the rest of Team USA now will head to the knockout round.