Kevin Durant is on the taller side, especially for someone who goes off in the frontcourt. Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones can relate, as a forward who is the favorite to win the WNBA MVP Award, at 6-foot-6.

Durant told Meredith Cash of Business Insider that’s the reason he considers Jones his WNBA player comparison.

“Jonquel Jones is the one that comes off top of mind,” Durant said. “She reminds me of myself with her length and how she shoots the ball. I’m a huge fan of her.”

It’s about time Durant picked up on that. Jones said in 2019 she modeled her game after Durant — even wearing the No. 35 jersey in his honor.

Jones represented the Sun in her third WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday. While going up against Team USA, she was good for 18 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, logging a team-high 30 minutes even after participating in the 3-Point Contest at halftime (where she finished second.)

A man 18pts and 14 rebs in an All Star game. Plz put some respek on my name ???? — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) July 15, 2021

JONQUEL JONES WENT OFF ?



27pts for the 1st round ? pic.twitter.com/njytVWTPzq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2021

Entering Wednesday, she ranked second in the league with 21.0 points per game and led the league in boards with 11.1 per outing. With a pretty much guaranteed double-double on a nightly basis, Jones also ranks among the league’s best in virtually every other category.

For a player that tall to be absolutely decimating the competition is a true indicator of pure talent. And if there’s an example of that we all know, it’s Durant, an 11-time NBA All-Star.

It’s a player comp worthy of boasting about — for both sides.