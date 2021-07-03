Kevin Plawecki Makes Necessary Announcement About Home Run Cart

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Plawecki may not be playing just yet as he rehabs from a hamstring injury, but he made an important announcement Friday night.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Boston Red Sox this season, then you’re well aware of their home run cart they push from one end of the dugout to the other whenever someone hits a round-tripper. It’s become a staple of the team, and delivers a moment of absolute pureness.

But they ran into a problem Friday, and Plawecki took to Instagram to deliver the news.

“For immediate release: There is not a suitable laundry cart here in (Oakland) for post homer cart rides. Please forgive us during this unfortunate situation. We hope to find a solution soon.”

Breaking Red Sox news from Kevin Plawecki?s Instagram: pic.twitter.com/GMd1tNbF1K — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 3, 2021

It’s unclear just what the Red Sox will do, or if they’ll find something that will make do in the meantime while they take on the Oakland Athletics this weekend.