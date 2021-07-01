Kiké Hernández Blasts Third Leadoff Homer In Five Games For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t look now, but Kiké Hernández might be the leadoff hitter the Red Sox need after all.

The utilityman went yard Thursday afternoon to lead off the bottom of the first inning in Boston’s series finale with the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Hernández now has three leadoff homers in his last five games.

Take a look:

Thanks for the lead, leadoff! pic.twitter.com/QrscPzODFK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2021

Hernández struggled over the first two-plus months of the season and even lost his spot at the top of the lineup. But since June 15, the veteran is 13-for-43 with four homers and six walks. He went hitless Wednesday night but did turn in arguably Boston’s best defensive play of the season to date.

Kiké's OPS dipped to .650 on June 15th and he was moved out of the leadoff spot the next day. It's now .732 and he's raking. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 1, 2021

Whether Hernández can keep this up remains to be seen. If he can, he would provide a major boost to a Red Sox offense that already is among the best in baseball.