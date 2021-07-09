Kiké Hernández Blasts Yet Another Leadoff Homer For Red Sox

Death, taxes, Kiké Hernández hitting leadoff dingers

by

So, the Boston Red Sox probably have found their leadoff hitter.

Kiké Hernández has been on an absurd run of blasting homers out of the leadoff spot in the first innings of games. He continued that stretch Friday night against the Phildelpiha Phillies.

With the Sox down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Hernández launched a homer on the third pitch he saw from Philly starter Vincent Velasquez.

Hernández has been on an absolute heater lately, launching five homers with nine RBIs in his last 12 games. Four of those homers have come in the first inning, with three of the four happening in a five-game stretch.

