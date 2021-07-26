Red Sox Star Kiké Hernández Wins American League Player Of The Week

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox utilityman Kiké Hernández had been recognized for his incredible week.

Hernández, who hit two home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night and then followed it up with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth against the New York Yankees on Thursday, was named the American League’s Player of the Week.

Hernández recorded 10 hits and nine RBIs while tallying three home runs. He compiled a perfect 1.000 slugging percentage while batting .400. He also hit an RBI double during a five-run eighth inning as Boston mounted its comeback of the season against the Yankees on Sunday.

Player of the Week kind of numbers:



3 HR

10 H

9 RBI

.400 AVG

.448 OBP

1.000 SLG pic.twitter.com/dNVkPy1NVu — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2021

The two-homer night by Hernández came in a 13-4 win over the Blue Jays. His two-run double with two outs in the ninth came in a 5-4 win in extra innings over the Yankees in the first game of the series.

The Red Sox swept the two-game series against the Blue Jays (one game was postponed) and won three of four with New York at Fenway Park.

Hernández will move over to shortstop and remain the leadoff batter when the Red Sox welcome the Blue Jays to Fenway on Monday night.