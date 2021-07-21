Kraken Expansion Draft Officially Set To Take Place Wednesday Night

The Kraken are on their way

The Seattle Kraken are coming.

The newest NHL expansion squad hits the ice for the first time during the 2021-22 season and we’re about to get our first real look at the squad after they complete their expansion draft Wednesday night.

Seattle will have the opportunity to draft one unprotected player from each other franchise as they put together their roster ahead of the inaugural season.

