Kraken Officially Select Jeremy Lauzon In 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken have their sights set on the 2021-22 NHL season.

The newest NHL team will take the ice for the first time this upcoming season, and have a realistic view of their roster for the first time after Wednesday night’s expansion draft.

Seattle made one selection from each team of an unprotected player and nabbed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon from the Boston Bruins.

