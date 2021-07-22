Kraken Pick Bruins D-Man Jeremy Lauzon In Expansion Draft

Lauzon, Jakub Zboril or Connor Clifton were likely to be picked

by

The Seattle Kraken had a decent collection of Boston Bruins blueliners to choose from in the expansion draft, and it appears they are going with Jeremy Lauzon.

The Kraken took the Bruins defenseman in the expansion draft. News of the selection had leaked earlier in the day, but was made official Wednesday night.

Lauzon broke into the NHL on a more regular basis in the 2019-20 season. A big-bodied, physical defenseman, Lauzon had a nice ability to put out fires in the defensive end, which is a large reason Bruce Cassidy liked putting him with more aggressive partners like Connor Clifton or Matt Grzelcyk.

There’s still some growth left in his game, and he still is working through some growing pains that were particularly evident during the 2021 playoffs, when he made a few too many mental mistakes that led to goals or put the Bruins on the penalty kill.

The 24-year-old, a 2015 second-round pick of the B’s, signed a contract extension prior to last season. He will make $850,000 next season before hitting restricted free agency.

More Bruins:

NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Bruins Gaining Momentum On New Contract
Boston Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernández
Previous Article

Kiké Hernández Hits Two-Run Homer To Get Red Sox On Board Vs. Blue Jays

Picked For You

Related