Kris Bryant To Red Sox? David Ortiz Floats Idea To Cubs Star On Live TV

David Ortiz made a quick sales pitch to Kris Bryant before the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Bryant represented the Chicago Cubs in the Midsummer Classic on Thursday night at Coors Field, and Ortiz used an interview during FOX’s live pregame coverage as an opportunity to try to gauge the 29-year-old’s interest in joining the Boston Red Sox at the MLB trade deadline.

“I hear that you might be getting traded. You want to come to Boston? I can make it happen, bro,” Ortiz said while laughing.

“Hey, they said you wouldn’t bring up these questions,” Bryant replied with a smile, refusing to take the bait despite the Red Sox legend’s best efforts.

Bryant, who’s set to become a free agent after this season, has been the subject of trade rumors for months, but speculation is intensifying now that it appears the Cubs will be sellers before the July 30 deadline.

Bryant is a logical trade candidate given his contract situation. That said, Chicago also has other pieces that could be attractive to Boston, including first baseman Anthony Rizzo and closer Craig Kimbrel.