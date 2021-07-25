Kyle Busch Addresses Bizarre Cop Chase(?) During NASCAR Vacation

NESN Logo Sign In

Have a week, Kyle Busch.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver endured a brief, disappointing race last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His frustrations boiled over before exiting the track, bumping into the pace car but ultimately avoiding punishment.

Days later, Busch checked in from tropical parts unknown, where he and friends took shots, among other activities.

About those “other activities” …

Late Wednesday night, Busch posted a video to his Instagram story seemingly showing himself and friends driving a golf cart ahead of a police officer. The video is awfully confusing, making it difficult to decipher whether Busch indeed was being trailed by authorities or staging some elaborate prank.

The next morning, Busch posted a video of a mock press conference that offered no clear answers.