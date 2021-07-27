Kyle Busch Defends Son After Hater Criticizes Brexton’s Latest Racing Win

Kyle Busch is used to dealing with hatred from NASCAR fans. Now, he apparently must deal with people criticizing his son, too.
Busch on Monday shared a video of his son, Brexton Busch, winning yet another beginner box stock race. Brexton, perhaps unsurprisingly, has proven to be a quick learner and has enjoyed plenty of early success on the track.
Take a look:
Twitter user @ReedHandyManWv replied to Busch’s video with this tweet:
“I’m sure it helps having all the resources needed.”
Here’s how Busch responded:
You probably could make a case that Brexton enjoys some advantages that other drivers in his field don’t have. But hey, that’s how it goes in racing.
Plus, let’s leave the kids out of it, shall we?
Busch, fresh off a bizarre vacation, is preparing for a return to racing Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International.