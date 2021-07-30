Kyle Schwarber Blasted Homer Off New Yankees Reliever Clay Holmes In June

This was a no-doubter

by

Kyle Schwarber has been on a home-run heater this season, and among those impacted includes Clay Holmes, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Both players are now on different teams. The Pirates sent the relief pitcher to the New York Yankees, while the Boston Red Sox on Thursday acquired Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber and Holmes have seen plenty of one another over the years, especially when Schwarber was also in the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs. But earlier this season, the two faced off against each other, and Schwarber took a first pitch breaking ball and launched a no-doubter into the right field seats.

The Red Sox and Yankees won’t face one another again until August 17th, so it’ll be a few weeks before we see a potential Schwarber-Holmes matchup again.

More MLB:

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Land José Berríos As AL East Arms Race Intensifies
NBA free agent point guard Patty Mills
Previous Article

Celtics Free Agency: Searching For Fit Among Available Point Guards
New England Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux
Next Article

Patriots Offseason Spending Spree Amazed Newcomer Davon Godchaux

Picked For You

Related