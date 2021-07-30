Kyle Schwarber Blasted Homer Off New Yankees Reliever Clay Holmes In June

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber has been on a home-run heater this season, and among those impacted includes Clay Holmes, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Both players are now on different teams. The Pirates sent the relief pitcher to the New York Yankees, while the Boston Red Sox on Thursday acquired Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber and Holmes have seen plenty of one another over the years, especially when Schwarber was also in the National League Central with the Chicago Cubs. But earlier this season, the two faced off against each other, and Schwarber took a first pitch breaking ball and launched a no-doubter into the right field seats.

The Red Sox and Yankees won’t face one another again until August 17th, so it’ll be a few weeks before we see a potential Schwarber-Holmes matchup again.