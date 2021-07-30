Red Sox Pick-Up Kyle Schwarber Was Nationals’ Bench Coach Vs. Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber is joining the Boston Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline. When the Red Sox were working the deal with the Washington Nationals, it’s likely that they were enticed by his abilities in the outfield and at the plate.

But he has more to him.

The Nationals are going through a COVID-19 outbreak that has barraged the roster and the coaching staff. Manager Davey Martinez found himself without a bench coach for Thursday’s tilt with the Philadelphia Phillies, so he took on the duties himself — with a little help from Schwarber.

Schwarber suffered a hamstring injury and hasn’t played since July 2, so he was the perfect candidate to help out the short-handed staff. And he thrived as the Nationals defeated the Phillies 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Kyle Schwarber has never lost a game as a bench coach pic.twitter.com/Bnerc7Zqww — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 29, 2021

He was less successful in Game 2, when they fell 11-8, but he was seemingly happy to be there.

Our camera has spotted Kyle Schwarber holding the lineup card in the dugout throughout both games today, making notes and adjustments. Big smile on his face. Really leaning into the ?temporary bench coach? role today. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) July 29, 2021

Former Red Sox catcher David Ross, who is currently the manager of the Chicago Cubs, offered some insight into Schwarber’s personality when he was asked about the bench coach move. And while it remains to be seen what role he’ll play with the Red Sox, at least it seems like he’ll be a fit in the clubhouse.