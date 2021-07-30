Kyle Schwarber Trade Adds Even More Power To Strong Red Sox Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Were you thinking you were going to get through your Thursday without the Boston Red Sox making a trade after some big names were moved?

Well, think again.

The Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez.

Ramirez is ranked as the No. 19 prospect on Boston’s prospect list, so the Red Sox got an elite left-handed batter for a pretty good deal without giving up a Triston Casas or Jarren Duran-type player.

Yes, Schwarber is on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, but he has resumed jogging and hitting, meaning a return is coming. But at the end of the day, Boston added even more power to an already lethal lineup that includes J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

It’s a move that certainly will make the lineup scarier and tougher to pitch against, and with 12 more games against the Tampa Bay Rays this season, and the New York Yankees adding Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, the Red Sox had to do something.

Schwarber is an outfielder and never has played first base — a position Boston needs help at. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported that the Red Sox are “open to seeing how Schwarber handles” the position.