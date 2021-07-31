Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself.

Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a last-minute move with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.

“(Rafael Devers) works out with him in the offseason,” Cora told reporters before Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “They get together in Tampa towards the end of the offseason. They get along well. I told Raffy, I said ‘That’s how much pull you have now, man. They bring your friends to rake with you.’ He was extremely happy.”

Cora said Devers wasn’t the only player anticipating Schwarber’s arrival — J.D. Martinez was excited, too.

Schwarber has played outfield throughout his career, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he’ll get an opportunity to play first base — a position the Red Sox failed to address at the deadline.

Wherever he ends up on the field, he’ll add some pop to the lineup. He had 25 home runs in 72 games with the Nationals before he was sidelined with a hamstring injury at the start of July. For now, he’s joining his friend Devers on the sidelines, as the Red Sox third baseman missed his second consecutive game Friday.