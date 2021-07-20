Kyle Van Noy Shares Hype Video On Twitter Ahead Of Patriots Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy is pumped to be back with the New England Patriots, as evidenced in the hype video he posted to social media Tuesday.

In addition to Twitter, he shared the 17-second video to his Instagram story.

It’s brief, but the video shows an epic moment from Van Noy’s career in New England — a third-down sack of then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during Super Bowl LIII.

And it’s fitting that Van Noy shared the video when he did — with 53 days until the Patriots open the 2021 season against his former team, the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy, of course, has worn No. 53 since 2015.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Van Noy inked a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2020 season. And while he put up decent numbers (six sacks, 10 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss through 14 games,) he was released in March.

He re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year deal.