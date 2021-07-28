Lamar Jackson Reveals Change He’ll Make If Ravens Win Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

In the world of sports, jersey numbers represent who you are. Besides the last name on the back of one’s uniform, the digits ranging from 1 to 99 can symbolize an athlete’s entire life story.

For Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, he wants it to signify being the best.

As of right now, the Ravens superstar rocks No. 8 — the same number he wore at Louisville — which his mother told him represents “new beginnings.” Jackson recently revealed on the Ravens’ team podcast, “The Lounge,” that he wants to rep No. 1 but needs to achieve something specific before making the switch.

“If we win the Super Bowl, I’m going to No. 1,” Jackson said. “I want the No. 1. That’s my first number ever. My dad told me, ‘Get No. 1 because that’s the best. You’re the best.’ And it always stuck with me.”

.@Lj_era8 to No. 1 ??



"If we win the Super Bowl, I'm going to No. 1… I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1. I want to do that here at the Ravens."



?: https://t.co/rcJ9lJzMVt pic.twitter.com/f1z4lQurx4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2021

Jackson, 24, might have to work even harder now than he did in his previous three seasons to turn his goal into a reality.

After leading the Ravens to three consecutive playoff appearances, being named the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019 and putting on insane performances both passing and running, Jackson already has achieved a lot in his young career. Still, he clearly doesn’t feel like he deserves to change to No. 1 without bringing home a championship title to the Ravens organization.