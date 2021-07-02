Latest On Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young Ahead Of Bucks-Hawks Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks series was missing some significant star power.

Will that remain the case in Game 6? It’s possible.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was out due to a hyperextend knee injury suffered in Game 4. The Hawks, meanwhile, were without Trae Young, who has a bone bruise on his right foot.

Things are looking grim for Antetokounmpo, who ESPN reports did travel with the Bucks to Atlanta for Game 6, but at the moment is considered doubtful. Young did not practice Friday, but is considered questionable.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2 after their Game 5 victory. Getting Young back while Antetokounmpo is out would be a huge development for the Hawks, who need two straight wins if they want to meet the Phoenix Suns in what would be a highly surprising NBA Finals matchup.

Tip for Game 6 of Hawks-Bucks is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.