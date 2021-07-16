LeBron James Responds To Julian Edelman’s ‘Space Jam’ Offer

NESN Logo Sign In

The long-awaited “Space Jam” sequel, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” comes out Friday, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James playing the lead role.

But without Michael Jordan playing on the Tune Squad this time around, does James need another high-profile companion to team up with?

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman on Friday pitched an offer to play with James.

Check out James’ response to Edelman in the tweet below:

HAHA!! All yours JE! You got it https://t.co/vEjqn4mQgM — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2021

Apparently, Edelman doesn’t mind giving basketball a shot now that he’s retired from the NFL.

Surely, Edelman has the speed and court vision after successfully playing 11 seasons with the Patriots. But does the 35-year-old have what it takes to beat the Monstars?