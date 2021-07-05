Lightning Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4

The Stanley Cup could be won Monday night at the Bell Center.

The Lightning and the Canadiens will square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with Tampa Bay holding a 3-0 series lead. Montreal, a true underdog, has looked outmatched throughout the series.

Will the Canadiens stave off elimination, or will the Lightning clinch their second consecutive championship? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Monday night’s game between the Lightning and Canadiens:

When: Monday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports