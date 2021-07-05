Lightning Vs. Canadiens Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Tampa Bay has an opportunity to end the series

by

The Stanley Cup could be won Monday night at the Bell Center.

The Lightning and the Canadiens will square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with Tampa Bay holding a 3-0 series lead. Montreal, a true underdog, has looked outmatched throughout the series.

Will the Canadiens stave off elimination, or will the Lightning clinch their second consecutive championship? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Monday night’s game between the Lightning and Canadiens:

When: Monday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

More Hockey:

Medical Examiner: Matiss Kivlenieks Death Caused By Fireworks Blast
Boston Red Sox outfield Jarren Duran
Previous Article

Jarren Duran Bummed, But Understands Why He’s Not Going To Olympics

Picked For You

Related