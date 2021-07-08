NESN Logo Sign In

Lightning indeed struck twice.

Tampa Bay is your 2020-21 Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row after taking care of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 at Amalie Arena with a 1-0 win Wednesday night.

What an unreal moment. ?? pic.twitter.com/kY2ttEynhF — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021

Ross Colton scored the lone goal of the game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was named the Conn Smythe winner and is the first goalie to win the award since Jonathan Quick won it with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.

This is the first time since 2017 that a team has gone back-to-back when the Pittsburgh Penguins did so.