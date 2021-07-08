Liverpool Unveils New Nike Away Jersey For 2021-22 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool FC unveiled its new Nike away and practice jerseys for the 2021-22 season Thursday.

Crafted in stone, the jersey epitomizes the rich history of Liverpool — a city born through graft and hard work, that is celebrated through its unique style and love of high-end fashion.

A city with an unmistakable skyline comprised of three iconic buildings called the Three Graces, it’s symbolic of the local prestige, cultural importance and togetherness that comes with being a part of Liverpool FC.

In a nod back to the cult classic uniform of the 1996-97 season with its off-white stone and teal colorway, this away jersey remains consistent with the home and wider collection, with the striping detail in the collar and sock.

On the nape of the neck, the 96 emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly in memory of the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

The new away jersey is available for pre-order online from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online July 15, along with the practice uniform range.