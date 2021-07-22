Losing Jeremy Lauzon To Kraken Probably Bruins’ Best-Case Scenario

NESN Logo Sign In

There were maybe four players the Seattle Kraken reasonably would have selected from the Boston Bruins in the NHL expansion draft: Jeremy Lauzon, Connor Clifton, Jakub Zboril and Nick Ritchie.

Seattle went with Lauzon on Wednesday, and for the Bruins, that’s probably the best-case scenario.

Lauzon still has room to grow, but his baseline skills are enticing. You can’t teach his size, he plays physically and generally has a good ability to close out plays. The offensive and puck-carrying abilities are limited, but that was never what he was on the ice for.

Of those that Seattle reasonably would have selected, Lauzon arguably is the most replaceable. While he was capable of playing on the top pairing, Charlie McAvoy was doing a ton of work to keep that combo afloat. At his best, he’s an everyday third-pairing blueliner, which is valuable no doubt, but also something you can find in free agency for relatively cheap.

Clifton only is making $1 million for the next two seasons. His game has mellowed out, and he’s continuing to find the line between being perfectly aggressive versus overdoing it. At times, he was the Bruins’ best defenseman not named McAvoy last season.

Zboril is a left-shot, puck-mover. He’s European, and generally defensemen from Europe take longer to acclimate to playing in North America. The Bruins admittedly are looking for a minutes-eating, two-way left-shot blueliner, and Zboril sooner has a chance of becoming that than Lauzon.

While Ritchie has had some quiet stretches, he was a steady player for the Bruins this past season, and proved how valuable he can be when he’s at his best. He’s still good to have around.