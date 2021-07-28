Mac Jones Odds: Assessing The Rookie QB’s Market For Offensive ROY

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones might start at quarterback for the New England Patriots sooner than you think.

I’ve only lived in New England for seven months — so I’m still learning how to decipher Bill Belichick speak — but I can’t get over The Hoodie’s comment Wednesday about the Pats quarterback battle being a “clean slate” between Jones and incumbent Cam Newton.

Remember, Belichick was quick to say that Newton was QB1 a day after New England selected the Alabama quarterback with the No. 15 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Hmmm.

And while the guessing game continues, it’s worth pointing out that FanDuel Sportsbook pulled down its betting market on the Patriots’ Week 1 starter. Newton was as high as a -250 favorite (71 percent implied probability) in early June to be behind center Week 1, but that bet is now off the board.

All this Mac Jones hype has me thinking about the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year market.

Jones has the fifth-best odds at most American sportsbooks behind Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.