Mac Jones’ QB Coach Explains Patriots Rookie’s ‘Productive Paranoia’

It remains to be seen if Mac Jones can become a successful starting quarterback in the NFL.

But one thing is for sure: The 2021 first-round pick will work tirelessly to reach that point and potentially beyond.

David Morris, Jones’ quarterback coach, made as much clear during a segment aired on NFL Network. The Alabama product never is satisfied and always is looking for ways to improve his game.

“With great competitors and people that are really successful, there’s a sense of — kind of a productive paranoia,” Morris said, per a clip shared by Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna. “It’s almost like, if you’re not doing something, you’re not getting better. ‘Is somebody else doing more than me?’ I think that’s what Mac has as far as like, ‘Jeez, am I doing enough?’ The thing is, he’s probably doing more than enough or too much, but that’s just his makeup. That’s his mindset.”

That’s certainly the right mindset heading into an all-important training camp and preseason, where Jones will have the opportunity to stake claim of the top spot on New England’s quarterback depth chart.