Make Your NASCAR Atlanta Race Picks With NESN Gamers To Win

Think you know NASCAR? Prove it

by

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in Georgia, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, will start on the pole with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

NESN Games: Pick & Win

The rules for our “Quaker State 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!

Sign up now at NESN Games for a chance to win >>

Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero
Previous Article

Franchy Cordero Starting At First Base Wednesday For Worcester Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder Kike Hernandez
Next Article

Red Sox Odds: Boston Continues To Rise In Pennant, World Series Pools

Picked For You

Related