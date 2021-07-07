Make Your NASCAR Atlanta Race Picks With NESN Gamers To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in Georgia, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, will start on the pole with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Quaker State 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!